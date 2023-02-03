L-G misusing law to stop govt school teachers from visiting abroad: Dy CM

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in a press conference on Thursday said that Lieutenant Governor Shri VK Saxena should not stop Delhi government school teachers from going to Finland on a training program by unconstitutionally misusing the law.



He said that on the one hand there is the government of Punjab which can send its teachers abroad for training but it is sad, that under the same constitution, there is the government of Delhi that wants to send its teachers abroad for training but the L-G of Delhi is stopping them from doing it. This is happening because he is misusing the powers given to him by the unconstitutionally amended GNCTD Act, said Sisodia. Sisodia added that when the government of one state in the country can send its teachers abroad for training, then the government of another state should also be able to send their teachers.

He said, “Due to the unconstitutional power given to the L-G by the Central government of BJP, the Delhi government is not able to send its teachers for training abroad. If the teachers have to be sent abroad for training, then the consent of the L-G is not required, but due to the unconstitutional amendments made in GNCTD Act by the Central government, the L-G is stalling everything. As much freedom is given to the government of Punjab or any other state in the constitution to send its teachers to foreign countries for training, the Delhi government also has the same freedom; It is unfortunate that L-G has stopped this.”

Sisodia said, “The file to send Delhi teachers to Finland for training has been in circulation since October. According to the constitution of the country, the governments of all the states of the country have full right to work on education. The Delhi government should have as much freedom as the government of Punjab or any other state to send its teachers to foreign countries for training. But it is unfortunate that the L-G in Delhi is misusing the law to stop teachers from getting global exposure.”

He added, “Except for the three subjects of the constitution that are designated for L-G — public order, law & order and land, the elected government of Delhi has every right to decide on all other matters. But due to the unconstitutional powers given by the central government of BJP to the L-G by making an unconstitutional amendment in the GNCTD Act, the Delhi government today is not able to send its teachers for training abroad.”

Sisodia concluded, “I want to request the L-G that he should not misuse the powers of the unconstitutionally amended GNCTD Act and should not stop teachers from going abroad. When the government of one state can send its teachers abroad for training, then the government of another state should also be able to send their teachers abroad.”