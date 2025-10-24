L-G, Minister review preps at Vasudev Ghat

New Delhi: The government is making preparations on a war footing to organise Chhath Puja at more than 1,300 ghats across the city, with special arrangements along the Yamuna River, Delhi minister Kapil Mishra said on Thursday.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Culture Minister Mishra inspected the Vasudev Ghat and reviewed the ongoing preparations, according to an official statement.

They directed officials to ensure that arrangements related to cleanliness, lighting, security and traffic management are completed in time so that devotees do not face any inconvenience, it said.

Mishra said this year’s Chhath Puja celebrations will be the most extensive ever organised in the national capital.

“Our goal is to provide devotees with a clean, safe and culturally enriching experience,” he said, adding that preparations are being carried out on an unprecedented scale.

The minister said this would be the first Chhath Puja organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and that devotees will be able to perform rituals along the Yamuna banks.

“This is not a government that only talks, it delivers. The promise of enabling worship along the Yamuna banks is being fulfilled. It is a matter of pride for Delhi that devotees will now be able to perform traditional rituals there,” he said.

Mishra further said that the previous government had not permitted Chhath Puja along the Yamuna for several years. “The people of Purvanchal will now celebrate their festival with pride and self-respect,” he added.

The Delhi government has stated that arrangements at all ghats will be completed before the start of the festival, which is expected to witness large gatherings of devotees across the city.