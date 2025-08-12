L-G lays foundation stone for clock tower on Shankar Road

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday laid the foundation stone of a “historic” clock tower on central Delhi’s Shankar Road.

The tower will be constructed by the New Delhi Municipal Council at the junction of Shankar Road and Mandir Marg (near

Talkatora Stadium).

In June, NDMC vice-chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal said the project, approved by the Delhi Urban Art Commission (DUAC), will cost around Rs 1.3 crore and be built by December.

“It will be 27 metres in height. Many a time, it was thought where to build the clock tower. Many sights were seen, but nothing was finalised. People will soon get to see an incredible clock tower.

It will also be earthquake-proof,” Saxena said.