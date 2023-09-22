L-G launches portal for speedy action on graft complaints

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Thursday launched a portal that will enable people to file graft complaints against government employees, Raj Niwas officials said.



The Vigilance Complaint Information Management System (VCIMS) is a “first-of-its-kind” online portal in the country that will help in speedy action with transparency and secrecy in dealing with and monitoring of complaints on corruption, they added.

Speaking on the occasion, Saxena said that VCIMS will serve as a single window portal to enable the common man to file vigilance complaints at anytime from anywhere against an employee of Delhi government, MCD, NDMC, DDA, and Delhi Police, and also deter vexatious complaints by the blackmailers.

“I hope that this first-of-its-kind initiative in the country will prove to be an effective tool to achieve the goal of zero tolerance to corruption by ensuring faceless interface between the government and the general public, who avails government services,” Saxena said.

The officials said that complaints against corruption received in physical form will not be accepted/taken cognizance of.

“VCIMS, a simplified system for lodging vigilance/corruption/demand of bribe related complaints online by genuine complainants will help expedite processing and prompt action against the corrupt government servants,” an official said.

The L-G said the system provides end-to-end seamless processing of vigilance complaints in which the identity of the complainant will be kept confidential which can be revealed only under exceptional circumstances that too with the approval of competent authority.

VCIMS will also have a huge deterrent effect on stakeholders leaving little scope in manipulating/managing of the complainants and shall also reduce scope for blackmailing by complainants besides increasing the understanding and awareness of the complainants regarding their liability for prosecution in case a false, frivolous and vexatious complaint is made, the L-G said.

To ensure that only genuine complaints are filed on the portal, the complainants will compulsorily have to submit an e-undertaking and he/she can be prosecuted under section 182 of IPC for giving false information to public servants, the officials said. Two training sessions have already been conducted for head of various departments of the Delhi government before the launch of the portal. For using this platform, onetime registration is mandatory which may be done using mobile number along with either Aadhaar or PAN or Election ID number.