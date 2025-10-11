L-G launches mist guns in Dwarka to fight pollution

New Delhi: In an effort to combat air pollution in Delhi, Lt Governor VK Saxena launched an automatic anti-smog misting system in Dwarka on Friday, officials said.

The system has been developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and installed on streetlight poles along a 7-kilometre-long road stretch extending from Dwarka Sector 10 to Sector 21.

“Every winter, Delhi faces severe air pollution issues that affect everyone. The government is taking several measures to combat this menace. I appeal to the people to take every possible step to curb air pollution. Even small measures can have a big impact on the city’s air quality,” Saxena said at the event.

According to officials, a total of 166 streetlight poles on the central verge have been fitted with 30 high-pressure misting nozzles each, positioned at a height of 5 metres.

“This will ensure that the mist spray goes higher in the air and thus proves more efficient in settling the smog. The nozzles will release RO-treated water at a discharge rate of 2.8 litres per hour. It will help reduce suspended particulate matter, dust, and fine pollutants such as black carbon in the air, thereby contributing to improved air quality in the area,” a statement from DDA said.

Last year in November, L-G Saxena launched a trial run of the anti-smog mist spray system in Dwarka on a 550-metre stretch of DDA Road No. 224. The project has been expanded now. “The mist sprayed in the air when it falls on the ground would also help in settling the dust particles on the roads that are otherwise suspended in the air with vehicular movement. Further, the mist released in the air would prevent the settling of dust on the plants and trees along the stretch,” the statement added. To ensure a water supply, DDA has constructed three pump houses to maintain the water supply, along with an RO system to provide suitable water for mist spraying, DDA said further.