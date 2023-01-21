L-G launches ‘100 Days to Beat Plastic’ drive by MCD

New Delhi: A thematic 100-day campaign, which aims to make areas under the municipal corporation free of plastic, was launched on Saturday by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena. The ‘100 Days to Beat Plastic’ campaign led by the MCD will end on April 22 on International Earth Day, officials said. The Lt Governor also administered an oath to the people to not use plastic in daily life, and unveiled the campaign’s mascot — Nivaran Dadi — at an event at Baansera in Sarai Kala Khan, according to a statement issued by the MCD. Saxena said now, there is no need to discuss the ill-effects of plastic as they are well known and added that the purpose is “how we all can make Delhi plastic free”.