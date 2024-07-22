L-G issues directions for facelift of hosp run by Red Cross Society

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has issued directions for the “complete revamp” of a hospital run by the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) in east Delhi’s Seemapuri area, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday.



He issued the directions while on an inspection of the hospital on Saturday, they added.

“A deadline of six months was given to the officials for achieving a total facelift of the hospital, which is lacking modern equipment and is marred by a manpower shortage,” an official said.

Saxena asked senior doctors and officials to prepare a roadmap for improving facilities at the hospital, which is functioning with insufficient staff and doctors, without a medical officer for the past six months.

“He directed that a thorough assessment be made about the requirements of doctors, staff, equipment, and facilities that are required to be made available in hospitals according to the guidelines of the central government,” the official added.

The Delhi L-G also visited and inspected the building provided by the Delhi Development Authority to the IRCS in Dilshad Garden and expressed “dissatisfaction” over the status of the building, and instructed officials to devise a revamping and restoration plan.

Saxena also inspected the main office of the Delhi chapter of the IRCS at Golf Links and directed that the iconic building, built in 1962, be renovated without disturbing its architectural aesthetics within a deadline of two months.

He further suggested developing a training centre for nurses and other clinical staff at the main office.

The L-G ordered that modalities for fund requirements for all the projects have to be worked out by strictly adhering to the rules and regulations of the IRCS, the official said.