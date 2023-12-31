L-G interacts with imams, muazzins as part of Samvaad @Raj Niwas initiative

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Saturday interacted with nearly a hundred imams, aalims and muazzins from across the city as he formally kicked off the Samvaad @Raj Niwas dialogue initiative, his office said.

Saxena has been holding such interactions ever since he assumed office in May 2022, but the Samvaad @Raj Niwas initiative gives it a formal shape. On Saturday, he interacted with imams, aalims and muazzins from mosques across the city as part of the initiative, according to a statement from his office. In the 18 months since he took over as L-G, Saxena has met more than 50,000 people belonging to varied sections in formal and informal gatherings at Raj Niwas, averaging about 3,000 per month, it added.