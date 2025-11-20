L-G inaugurates gaushala, digital reforms at Tihar Jail

new delhi: The Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Wednesday inaugurated a new gaushala and three information and communication technology (ICT) initiatives inside the Tihar Jail complex, an official said.

The event, held in the presence of Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood and senior officials of the Delhi government, marks a push towards blending tradition with modern reform under the broader vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tihar jail authorities said in a statement.

According to officials, the newly established gaushala aims to preserve indigenous cow breeds, particularly Sahiwal cattle.

“It has also been designed to help inmates generate income while serving their sentence, enabling them to support their families. The facility will additionally offer cow therapy to inmates who are lonely or do not receive visits from their families, contributing to emotional well-being inside the prison,” read the statement.

The L-G also launched the digital integration of Tihar’s baking school, enabling its products to be sold online through the ONDC network and the My Store platform.

“This will allow the public to purchase Tihar-made goods from home, creating a wider market reach and supporting inmates involved in production,” it added.

The third initiative, an Inventory Management System, will streamline the tracking and procurement of essential items such as food supplies and medicines. The system will allow real-time monitoring, trigger alerts for reorders and improve transparency, accountability and efficiency in jail operations, read the statement.

In addition, a new website for NGOs working with Tihar was unveiled. NGOs can now register free of cost and upload details of their activities after approval. The platform is aimed at fostering collaboration among NGOs and strengthening rehabilitation efforts.

Senior officers of the prison, including Director General (Prisons) SBK Singh, were present during the programme.