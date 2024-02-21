L-G inaugurates fountains at Dwarka

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V K Saxena inaugurated island fountains and storm water channels (SWC) in Dwarka on Tuesday, in the presence of Member of Parliaments, Parvesh Sahib Singh and Ramesh Bidhuri.



Saxena inaugurated 4 cascade-type horse fountains of 12 feet each at the interceptions of Sectors 1 and 7, and Sectors 2 and 6.

The SWC rejuvenation is expected to address drainage problems in the city, provide green space and aid in public amenities. With lack of proper sewage system, the channels have been discharging domestic waste from nearby colonies and areas that lack a sewage.

As a result, the SWCs have become open sewers. The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) undertook the rejuvenation project to tackle pollution, with an estimate cost of Rs 300 crores.

The channels 2 and 5 pass through Dwarka Sectors 8, 9, 20, 23, 19, 24, 3, 13, 14, and 16 before merging with the Najafgarh drain, failing into the Yamuna river.

SWC 2 is 5.2 kms long, while SWC 5 has a length of 3.8 kms. They have been rejuvenated by sewerage interception and treatment, while simultaneously working on developing the surrounding areas

“The channels are to act as greenways connecting metro stations to the residential areas and major public areas like Golf Course, Bharat Vandana Park, sports complex etc. along the entire length of 9 km and also incorporate a solar arcade consisting of 44 of solar flower with the capacity to generate 203KWp and 30 nos. of solar tree each having capacity of 1KWp for harnessing solar energy to be used for the lighting in the project area,” said DDA.