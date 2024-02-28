L-G inaugurates DDA sports complex in Qutubgarh

The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V K Saxena inaugurated a sports complex at the Qutab Garh Village on Tuesday in the presence of Member of Parliament Hans Raj Hans and other dignitaries.

The foundation stone for the complex was laid in October 2023 and developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore.

It includes a multipurpose playfield, jogging track, two badminton courts, a volleyball court, akhara for males and females, kabaddi ground, open gym equipment with a rubberised floor and other facilities.

Additionally, the sports complex has a multipurpose air-conditioned hall spanning 216 sq. metres.

While addressing the inauguration ceremony, Saxena said, “I am confident that many players from Qutab Garh will represent India at International level and bring laurels and medals for our country. I want children to get advanced training in various sports facilities, for which Indian Oil and Indian army have agreed to provide experienced coaches and very soon we will get to see advanced coaching facilities.”

The L-G also expressed his appreciation for the Authority’s contribution in developing Qutab Garh village, which he has on many occasions claimed to develop as a model village.

DDA has previously established 16 sports complexes, three mini sports complexes, two public golf courses, 17 swimming pools and 40 multigyms.

Along with this, Centres of Excellence are being constructed in multiple sports like wrestling, weight lifting, boxing, judo, kabaddi, tennis, shooting, football, and hockey across Dwarka.