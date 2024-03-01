L-G inaugurates Convention Centre in Shastri Park

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena inaugurated the Convention Centre at District Centre in Shastri Park on Thursday, in the presence of Member of Parliament

Manoj Tiwari. The Convention Centre has been developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), with a total cost of almost Rs 6 crore. The ground

floor spans across 1,928 sq metres, while the basement has a total area of 2,628 sq metres. Additionally, the multipurpose hall can host almost a 1,000 people, and has separate toilets for men and women, a restaurant, kitchen and a booking room.

“Earlier, people living in the colonies here had to travel long distances for weddings, parties or any other functions, and had to spend a lot of money for the same. I hope that the

construction of this convention centre will help a lot in reducing this problem,” said the L-G, while addressing the inauguration.

He also announced that efforts are being made to prepare a development model for the Yamuna crossing to ensure that the residents of the area can access facilities from across Delhi with ease.

DDA added, “The Convention Centre will serve as a vital hub for public gatherings, cultural and religious activities and marriage functions, and will facilitate the general public of the densely populated area of Shastri Park, Seelampur, Gautampuri, Ghonda Chauhan, and Brahmpuri.”