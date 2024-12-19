L-G inaugurates Children Play Area, 2 MW Solar Power Plant in Baansera

New Delhi: Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena inaugurated a new Children’s Play Area and a 2 MW Solar Power Plant at Baansera, an ecological park along the Yamuna River.

The Children’s Play Area, spread over 2 hectares, has been developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in response to growing demand from families visiting Baansera. The park features multiple attractions, including a fitness zone, climbing wall, adventure trail, sand pit, and a multi-play structure designed for various age groups. Younger children can enjoy wooden train, while older kids can test their agility on a spider web structure. This design aims to provide both fun and physical development opportunities in a natural environment.

Saxena emphasised the importance of offering children in cities a chance to play in natural settings, an effort he said would continue with similar projects across Delhi to promote a “Green Delhi and Fit Delhi.”

In addition to the play area, a 2 MW Solar Power Plant was inaugurated, covering 20,000 square meters. Built under a Renewable Energy Service Company (RESCO) model, the plant will provide DDA with solar power at a fixed tariff of Rs 4.42 per unit for 25 years, generating approximately 27 lakh units of electricity annually. This initiative aligns with India’s renewable energy goals and serves as a model for other urban authorities.