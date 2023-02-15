L-G inaugurates automated car parking facility at Nizamuddin

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday inaugurated a five-storey automated multi-level car parking at the Nizamuddin area here, but said despite many such facilities, people park on roads, causing jams and accidents.



The parking facility, with a capacity to hold 86 cars, near the Lodhi Road Flyover has been built by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) at a cost of Rs 15.76 crore, officials said.

Such parking facilities will not only benefit residents but will also address parking requirements of those visiting religious and tourist sites in and around the Nizamuddin area, Saxena said, according to an MCD statement.

He, however, said despite dedicating many such multi-level car parking lots to the people of the city, they park on roads, causing jams and accidents.

In this automated multi-level puzzle car parking at Nizamuddin, a vehicle on a pallet on the ground floor will be taken to a designated spot in the building in a fast and smooth manner, the statement said, adding that the average retrieval time is estimated to be 150 seconds.

Saxena congratulated MCD officials for the timely completion of the project, it said

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, who was there for the inauguration, said due to the efforts of the Lt Governor, there has been a significant reduction in the height of the Ghazipur garbage landfill.

He said all government agencies should come together to support the Lt Governor’s “vision to make Delhi the cleanest and among the most beautiful capitals of the world”.

MCD Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti informed that the civic body is planning to add multi-level car parking facilities at 12 more locations with a total capacity of around 8,000 vehicles.

The total plot area of the Nizamuddin parking lot is 467.83 sqm and it comprises two modules in which 86 vehicles can be parked at a time. The facade of the parking system will be used to generate revenue through advertising, Bharti said.

The MCD said it plans to commission more puzzle and tower parking sites under its jurisdiction.