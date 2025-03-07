L-G inaugurates Amrut Biodiversity Park along NH-24

New Delhi: In a step towards enhancing urban conservation and biodiversity, the Lt Governor V K Saxena Friday inaugurated the much-awaited Amrut Biodiversity Park located along the Yamuna Floodplains near NH-24. This project marks a critical milestone in the government’s ongoing efforts to restore and rejuvenate the Yamuna floodplains, a top priority for the administration, the official statement read. The inauguration ceremony was attended by several key dignitaries, including MLA Abhay Verma, Chief Secretary Delhi Dharmendra, Vice Chairman DDA Vijay Kumar Singh, and other senior government officials.

During his address, Saxena emphasised the importance of green spaces in the capital, stating, “Restoration and rejuvenation of Yamuna floodplains is the top priority of the government. Green Delhi is our priority, and we will leave no stone unturned to work towards it in a mission mode.”

Spanning over 90 hectares on the eastern bank of the Yamuna River, the park was developed as part of the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) Yamuna floodplain restoration initiative. Previously underdeveloped and plagued by soil depletion and the loss of native plant species, the area has undergone significant transformation to restore its natural habitat. A total of approximately 14,500 trees from diverse species, 18,000 shrubs, and 3.21 lakh riverine grasses have been planted to establish a vibrant ecosystem. The park also features six water bodies, capable of holding 225 million liters of water, designed to manage stormwater and reduce flood risks.