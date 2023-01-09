L-G illegally nominating BJP workers as aldermen: AAP

New Delhi: The AAP on Sunday accused L-G V K Saxena of “illegally nominating” BJP workers as aldermen instead of those with experience in municipal administration.



Addressing a press conference, Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said that Article 243 R and S of constitution states that these should be candidates who have “special knowledge and experience in matters related to Municipal Corporation.”

But the 10 aldermen chosen for the MCD house had little relevant experience and all of them were BJP workers, he said.

“So you expect the people who are nominated for this position to fulfil these specifications?” he asked the L-G.

“The L-G likes to usually take a position of moral righteousness in front of the media, but the language that he has been using against the CM is very degrading. “He behaves as if all decisions taken by him are by the rule book, but I want to ask him today that these candidates that he has selected as the nominated councillors of the MCD, who are basically people who hold various posts of the BJP district unit, where did you find these candidates?” Bhardwaj said. While selecting the pro tem Mayor, the L-G gave a long list of criteria, but finally broke all the rules to select a BJP candidate, he alleged. “The process of the selection of aldermen sounds like it is a big job, but over here the L-G has basically been sitting with the district unit heads of the BJP and according to the different zones selecting these candidates,” he added.

The Delhi BJP slammed the AAP for questioning the nomination of 10 aldermen to the MCD by the L-G, saying the Kejriwal government had named 30 people affiliated to the AAP in the previous tenure of the civic body.