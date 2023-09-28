L-G: Identify 25 stretches for mass cleanliness drive

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the city’s civic agencies to identify 25 stretches across Delhi for a mass cleanliness drive during a meeting at Raj Niwas on Wednesday.

The instructions were part of the Prime Minister’s “Swachhata Hi Seva 2023 Campaign”, and all civic agencies including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority, New Delhi Municipal Council and other will clean the 25 roads, where the L-G will conduct surprise night visits to see the progress. The Delhi Police have also been directed to carry out cleanliness drives in and around their police stations, while school authorities and other government offices have been instructed to clean their premises. DDA has been given the responsibility to work on the major roads and intersections by installing fountains and sculptures and greenery for the G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit on October 12-13.

The L-G has also asked everyone to focus especially on the sanitation and hygiene around hospitals and dispensaries, while the PWD have been ordered to work on the cleaning of the arterial roads in their jurisdiction. All senior officials of the concerned agencies are to identify and inspect the roads and issue necessary instructions for sanitation, repair, maintenance and upkeep and greening of these stretches. They have also been instructed by Saxena to overcome any jurisdictional issue.

Alongside this, MCD has already identified 500 locations to be cleaned in the city, and the senior officials including the Deputy Commissioner are responsible for implementing and supervising the cleanliness drive on a daily basis and upload pictures of the work on the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs website.