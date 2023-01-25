L-G hosts ‘At Home’

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and his wife Sangita Saxena on Tuesday hosted the traditional ‘At Home’ at Raj Niwas, in the run-up to the 74th Republic Day on January 26, 2023. Organised after a gap of two years, owing to the COVID pandemic related restrictions, the ‘At Home’ this year had guests from diverse and varied spectrum. The ‘At Home’ was attended by the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Ministers of GNCTD, MPs and MLAs, representatives of Foreign Missions in India, representatives of political parties, vice chancellors, academics, doctors,

lawyers, civil society, media and officers from govt of India, Delhi govt, Delhi Police, armed forces, DDA, MCD and NDMC amongst others.