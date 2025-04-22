L-G honours ‘Traffic Praharis’ & police officials for aiding road safety measures

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday felicitated volunteers of the ‘Traffic Prahari’ initiative with Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena honouring top contributors for their role in improving road safety and discipline in the national capital, according to a statement.

L-G Saxena presented medals and cash rewards worth Rs 6 lakh to volunteers who secured the highest reward points between September 2024 and February 2025 through the Prahari mobile application, the statement read.

Five Delhi Traffic Police personnel were also honoured with trophies for their commitment and exemplary service.

The Traffic Prahari Scheme, previously known as the Traffic Sentinel Scheme, was revamped and relaunched on September 1, 2024, to promote citizen participation in traffic rules enforcement.

Through the mobile app users can report traffic violations and earn points. The LG had approved a monthly incentive structure, with the top four contributors receiving Rs 50,000, Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively, the statement read.

In his welcome address, Special CP (Traffic) Ajay Chaudhry informed that the app has been downloaded by over two lakh users and has enabled the reporting of more than six lakh violations.

“These numbers show that people are actively contributing to road safety and supporting Delhi Police in saving lives,” he said. The event included a street play highlighting common traffic violations and the e-challan process. Awareness films on helmet use and the dangers of drunk driving were also screened, followed by a presentation on traffic enforcement technology, challan systems and grievance redressal mechanisms, the statement added.