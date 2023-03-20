L-G holds review meet with MR regarding several railway projects

New Delhi: Delhi L-G VK Saxena held a review meeting with the MR regarding the several railway projects in the Delhi-NCR area. During the review meeting, they discussed several major projects in the Capital.

Some of the important projects that it’s undertaking currently included the development of world class freight terminal in Holambikalan. Introduction of a coaching terminal at shakurbasti, and making a grade separator at daya basti. They are also planning to develop a freight and coaching terminal at Brijwasan. the railways have also plans to add a 3rd and 4th line between Anand Bihar and Tilak bridge.

The railway is executing redevelopment of following station in Delhi area; New Delhi station: Railways is redeveloping NDLS station to decongest and handle the more passengers. Discussions regarding development work in Safdarjung, Delhi cantt and Brijwasan station development work have also been taken under consideration. Various issues like first clearance, land handing over were discussed in details. Suggestions given from both side were agreed upon to resolve the matter.