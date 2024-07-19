L-G holds meeting to review status of tree plantation in Capital

New Delhi: Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday held meeting to review the status of afforestation and green cover in Delhi, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday. The Delhi Development Authority will take up special drives to improve the green cover of the Narela-Bawana area. The forest department and DDA will plant fruit-bearing trees in the Ridge and forest areas, they said.



Raj Niwas officials said over 48 lakh trees and shrubs were planted across Delhi in 2022-23 and 89 lakh trees in 2023-24 under the directions of the L-G. Of these, DDA planted 14.61 lakh trees in this period, they said. This year 67 lakh trees and shrubs have been

planted despite a shortage of land, they said.

“Plantation will be done along the boundary walls of schools and other institutional premises. Special drive to be launched by DDA in the Narela-Bawana area with focus on the area earmarked for green belt in the master plan. “Forest department/DDA to plant fruit-bearing trees in the Ridge and forest areas to maintain the ecosystem and at the same time

provide for the feeding needs of birds and animals, thereby mitigating the affects of continued erosion of their habitat,” they said.

The L-G directed in the review meeting to explore all possible ways, including the creation of layered plantations, Miyawaki forests and aquatic forests in the city, to increase the green cover, they said.

The future layout plan with set targets under the

Green Layout Plan 2024-25, which was earlier reviewed by the L-G on June 11, was directed to be made comprehensive for further augmenting the existing green cover, the officials said.