L-G hoists national flag at Raj Niwas

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena hoisted the national flag at Raj Niwas here on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day on Friday and paid tributes to the martyrs of the freedom struggle.

It is because of their supreme sacrifices that people have been able to live freely now, he said. The L-G also honoured and felicitated veteran freedom fighter R Madavan at the Raj Niwas. Saxena extended his warms wishes to all, especially the residents of Delhi, and exhorted all to renew their pledge to serve the nation with greater vigour, sincerity, and commitment. mpost