L-G hands over job letters to 849 recruits in Delhi govt

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Friday distributed appointment letters to 849 newly recruited government officers and officials, as part of efforts to fill up all vacant permanent posts in GNCTD.



At a function, organised by Services Department of Government of NCT of Delhi at Vigyan Bhawan, the L-G handed over appointment letters to 849 newly selected appointees in various departments and autonomous bodies of GNCTD.

The Directorate of Education and Municipal Corporation of Delhi accounted for more than 500 new appointments and rest of the new appointments have been made in other departments and organisations like I&FC, TTE, Prosecution, DUSIB and DJB.

A number of selected candidates are female, Divyangs and from other reserved categories. The function was the third following similar events in February and April, when the L-G had distributed about 2,600 appointment letters.

Saxena highlighted the efforts made by the Chief Secretary and the departments concerned in this regard during the past one year and informed that it has resulted in more than 17,000 fresh appointments through DSSSB and UPSC in GNCTD with 4,500 more appointments to be made in the near future.

He also informed that in addition to these fresh recruitments made in departments and organisations under GNCTD, requisite action for appointment against 6,000 posts at various levels in Delhi Police have already been taken and orders would be issued soon. Chief Secretary, Delhi, heads of various departments, local bodies, autonomous bodies of GNCTD and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.