L-G hands over 398 appointment letters to DSSSB, UPSC candidates

New Delhi: 398 new government recruits were handed their letters of appointment by the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V K Saxena on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhawan.



The new recruits will be working at across various departments, local and autonomous bodies including the Directorate of Education, Department of Information and Technology, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Municipal Corporal of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Labour Department, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and others.

Amongst these, 149 were compassionate appointments - 103 by the Services Department and the rest by NDMC.

This marks the fourth such event where large scale appointment letters have been handed over to newly recruited government employees, after February 24, 2023, April 19, 2023 and June 6, 2023.

‘A modified Scheme for Compassionate Appointment in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi has been formulated under the guidance and direction of the L-G, which is not only fair and transparent but also facilitates a balanced and objective assessment of the financial condition of deceased government servants. Apart from the recruitment process, the Services Department has also taken proactive measures for reframing and amending Recruitment Rules and the rules governing other service related issues,’ mentioned Services Principal Secretary, A K Singh.

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) Chairperson, Shurbir Singh added that in the upcoming one and a half year, 22,000 more vacancies will be filled. As of date, 10,000 selections have been completed, 9,000 positions are at different stages of being filled and 13,000 vacancies are being scrutinised.

He also said that the Board has also

reduced the time taken to declare results to 6-8 months from 12 months.

‘During the period between May 2022 and May 2023, 15,367 posts were filled through DSSSB mainly in Education Department, NDMC recruited about 4,500 individuals with the help of Central government, 376 posts were filled through UPSC of which 324 posts were of Principals and Vice-Principals lying vacant in Delhi, apart from positions in FSL Delhi.

Another 500 posts in Delhi Fire Service were filled through DSSSB along with positions in DTC and Labour Department,’ informed Saxena.