L-G grants permission to register case against PWD executive engineer

New Delhi: Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has accorded permission to the Anti-Corruption Branch for registration of a case against an executive engineer of the city government’s PWD for allegedly misusing his official position, Raj Niwas officials said on Friday.



The L-G has accorded approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) for registration of case against the executive engineer for allegedly causing undue

loss to the government exchequer in the work of strengthening of road at the Guru Harkishan Marg from Britannia Chowk of the Outer Ring Road at West Enclave.

The L-G had earlier granted permission to register case against four other officers of the Public Works Department (PWD) in the same matter.

A complaint filed on May 19, 2017 alleged that the payments were made to contractor Mohd Iqbal, owner of a construction company, without proper verification of work at the site, as no work was undertaken.

It was also alleged that the work of strengthening of Road Number 43, Guru Harkishan Marg was awarded for nearly Rs 11.59 crore, which was 24.31 per cent below the estimated cost of Rs 15.32 crore to the contractor and it was to be executed between December 20, 2013 and July 9, 2014. However, the work was never carried out and was fraudulently shown to be completed on April 10, 2015, officials said.

In the same matter, the ACB had, after conducting the preliminary enquiry, registered a complaint against other PWD officials against whom the LG had earlier accorded permission for registration of case under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The file pertaining to taking action against the executive engineer was sent to the L-G for according approval through the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA).