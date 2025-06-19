L-G gives nod to prosecute 2 cops

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has granted the sanction to prosecute two policemen in an embezzlement case, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

The policemen -- a head constable and constable -- were booked by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing in 2018 for committing embezzlement, forgery, among other offences under various provisions of the IPC and the Information Technology Act, they added.

The policemen also face disciplinary action pending the outcome of the prosecution.

L-G Saxena granted the prosecution sanction under Section 197 of the erstwhile CrPC, which deals with prosecution of judges and public servants.

The case was registered on May 14, 2018 and stems from an internal inquiry within the licensing unit of Delhi Police.

The inquiry revealed discrepancies in the deposit of fees related to the issuance and renewal of licenses of hotels or guest houses, eating houses and arms licenses,

the officials added.

Investigations further showed that instead of issuing system-generated receipts, cash was collected through fraudulently generated fake receipts.

These transactions were not accounted for in the government records, leading to the misappropriation of funds and a loss to the government exchequer, the officials said.

Between September 2016 and February 2018, two policemen allegedly embezzled funds using forged fee receipts. Files were deleted, documents went missing, and most fraud occurred at Arms License Renewal Counter 2.