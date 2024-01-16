L-G gives nod to notify 147 acres of land for industrial development

New Delhi: The Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Delhi, V K Saxena gave the green light to notify 147 acres of land in Rani Khera, North-West Delhi for developing it as an industrial area, informed sources from Raj Niwas on Monday.



The land was transferred to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructural Development Corporation (DSIIDC) from the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in 2007, with the intention of developing a Multilevel Manufacturing Hub.

The project was on hold due to a stay imposed by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on December 14, 2017, till the Supreme Court vacated the order on July 31, 2023.

Following this, the Industries Department in Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi sought for Saxena’s approval to notify the Rani Khera Industrial area to be developed as an industrial area by the DSIIDC under Sub-section (k) of Section 2 of the Delhi Industrial Development Operation and Maintenance (DIDOM) Act, 2010 in terms of the Master Plan of Delhi 2021, the sources informed.

They added, ‘While submitting the proposal of Rani Khera industrial area, the L-G was informed that the Centre’s law officer has opined that the Judgement passed by the Supreme Court is amply clear in holding that the land in question is released from being used for the purpose of the solid waste management and hence, the querist is not prevented from using the land for the purposes for which is was acquired.’

This decision comes three months after the Lieutenant Governor had given similar approval for 55.2 acres of land in Baproal industrial area in September 2023 and 920 acres in Kanjhawala Industrial area in May 2023.