L-G gives nod to inquiry against Revenue Department official accused of bribery

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has given a go-ahead to an inquiry under the Prevention of Corruption Act against a Revenue Department sub-registrar who allegedly demanded bribes from applicants for official work, Raj Niwas officials said on Wednesday.

The complaints against the sub-registrar, Janakpuri, were lodged in 2019 and 2020.

“The LG said that in the interest of justice, there is a need to conduct an inquiry into the allegations against the official and the Directorate of Vigilance should be directed to process the request received from the Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) to do the

same after due diligence,” an official said.

Saxena noted that there is “irrefutable evidence” of acts of omission and commission against the officer concerned.

The Directorate of Vigilance recommended the investigation under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act after finding that the Department of Revenue did not give a clarification regarding the allegations levelled by the complainant, the official said.

The Directorate of Vigilance said the ACB sought sanction to probe the matter under the Prevention of Corruption Act as the accused officer had been demanding and obtaining bribes through his agents from applicants coming for various purposes. It was alleged that the accused officer kept documents pending and cleared them only after bribes were paid to him. Two complaints were filed by the same person in 2019 and 2020.

The first complaint alleged that the official withheld documents without any reason. The second complaint alleged that the complainant had paid a bribe of Rs 30,000 through the accused person’s agent for registering the mortgage deed of his Gulab Bagh property in Uttam Nagar, the officials said.

A committee constituted by the West Delhi district magistrate (DM) observed that the accused officer was found in possession of a large number of registered documents without bonafide reason, which shows his malafide intention.

The DM was also of the view that permission for investigation should be accorded, according to the officials.