L-G gives nod to creation of 37 new posts in consumer commission

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday approved a proposal to create 37 new posts across different categories at the Delhi State Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission.

The new positions include one Deputy Registrar, three Section Officers, six Assistant Section Officers, six Senior Assistants, 12 Junior Assistants, three PS, one Steno and five MTS. The proposal was put up for suggestion in June 2020.

“This will provide transparency and speedy redressal of grievances of the people. On more than one occasion, the L-G has flagged the lack of adequate mechanisms and provisions for redressal of grievances of the common resident of the city and has insisted that sufficient provisions be made for them,” mentioned the L-G office in a statement.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had delegated the powers of creation of new posts on both plan as well as non-plan sides under Group - A, B, C and D to the Delhi Government since January 1, 1997. As a result, the Lieutenant Governor can now approve, in concurrence with the Finance Department, the creations of any permanent, temporary or supernumerary posts in any office under the Department of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

In regard to this approval, the Finance Department has concurred and is planning to make financial provisions for the new posts.