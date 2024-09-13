L-G gives new investigation powers to Delhi Police





New Delhi: In a significant overhaul of law enforcement procedures, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has issued a new directive designed to broaden the investigative powers of the Delhi Police. This directive, which comes under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, aims to streamline and improve the efficiency of police investigations across the city.

The directive, enacted under the authority of Section 176 of the BNSS, delineates specific investigative roles for various ranks within the Delhi Police. According to the new guidelines, “inspectors are now tasked with investigating cases under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023, as well as all local and special laws, unless specified otherwise by those laws,” an official from the L-G’s office stated.

In a move to better manage investigative responsibilities, sub-inspectors and assistant sub-inspectors will handle cases under the Indian Judicial Code and related local laws, but with a notable exception. They will not be responsible for investigating murder cases as outlined under Section 103(1) of the BNSS. This strategic allocation is intended to ensure that more complex and serious cases are managed by officers with higher authority and expertise.

Head constables will now be charged with investigating offenses under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), 2023, and related local laws where the maximum penalty does not exceed seven years. This adjustment aims to make effective use of experienced personnel while dealing with less severe cases.

A notable development in this directive is the empowerment of constables with certain qualifications. Constables who hold a graduation degree, have completed ten years of service, and received investigation training will be authorized to investigate cases carrying a maximum punishment of up to three years. This change reflects an effort to utilise the experience and qualifications of long-serving constables, thereby enhancing the overall investigative capacity of the force.

The new framework requires designated officers to undertake a range of comprehensive duties, including maintaining daily diaries, preparing case files, making arrests, and attending court proceedings. These responsibilities are expected to improve the management and resolution of cases, contributing to a more efficient law enforcement system.

Officials have expressed confidence that the directive will significantly enhance the effectiveness of investigations throughout Delhi. They highlighted that the decision marks a substantial step towards refining legal processes and boosting the operational efficiency of the police force.