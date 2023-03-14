L-G forwards Sandeep Dikshit, 2 ex-ministers’ request seeking probe under UAPA to chief secy

New Delhi: Delhi L-G VK Saxena forwarded the requests of former Congress MP Sandeep Dikshit and former Congress Ministers Mangat Ram Singhal and Prof Kiran Walia for an inquiry under UAPA by NIA to the Delhi chief secretary for further action. The leaders have demanded that the Feedback Unit (FBU) scandal of the AAP government be thoroughly checked. As per allegations, the FBU under the AAP-led Delhi government was involved in political snooping and spying.



The former MP and the former ministers had written to the L-G office on March 1, 2023 stating that the sanction to CBI to prosecute AAP leader Manish Sisodia in the Feedback Unit case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was not relevant as it was not just a matter of corruption but a clear case of sedition involving spying on people and institutions, including those at the Centre, with full knowledge of the chief minister and the Cabinet.

Diskshit’s letter to the L-G states, “To acquire a capacity to listen to conversations, gather intelligence and information and to “spy” on people and institutions in the National Capital territory that includes the Government of India, the Defence establishments, intelligence agencies of the Union Government etc., is a clear case of sedition. While we are not lawyers, we believe that this invokes the UAPA, or similar Acts and the CBI and NIA must be directed by yourself to investigate under laws governing sedition and anti-national activities and as evidence of wrongdoing has already been found, the concerned CM and ministers of Delhi Government and officials must be prosecuted under such sedition and anti-national laws as may be found applicable in this.”

It further reads, “We draw your attention to recent news that the CBI sought and received sanction from you to prosecute Manish Sisodia, Minister of Delhi government in a case of the setting up of a FBU by Delhi government some years back. This Sanction is sought under the Prevention of Corruption Act.”

AAP has hit back on these statements, claiming that the BJP’s L-G never takes action on the complaints made by the AAP government but has immediately taken action on a complaint by Congress leaders. The party said this shows how BJP and Congress are one and same behind the back and Congress stands exposed. And the entirity of India can witness how BJP is targeting AAP by slapping false cases against AAP.

They added: “It is also interesting to see that whereas BJP has arrested Satyendra Jain and Manish Sisodia on completely false cases within a few months of registering FIRs, Rahul Gandhi has not been arrested in a water tight open and shut National Herald case even after 10 years after registering of FIR. Why?

“Likewise, Modiji promised in 2014 elections that Congress damad Robert Vadra would be arrested immediately after forming the govt for his dubious land deals. However, Vadra has not been arrested even after nine years of Modiji coming to power. Why? What is the secret deal between Congress and BJP? It is only AAP which is fighting the dubious national alliance of BJP and Congress.”