L-G fl ags off ‘Amrit Kalash Yatra’; soil from 11 districts to be used for developing ‘Amrit Vatika’

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Wednesday flagged off the “Amrit Kalash Yatra” from the Raj Niwas here as part of the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign. Saxena said the urns carrying soil from 11 districts in Delhi will be taken to a place near the National War Memorial, where a “Amrit Vatika”

will be developed soon, according to a statement issued by the Raj Niwas. Th e flag-off ceremony was attended by school children who were administered an oath by the L-G. Th e event was also attended by the families and dependents of security personnel who were killed

in the line of duty, the statement said. The campaign envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi stands as a testament

to the indomitable spirit of the country’s heroes, which unites people from diverse backgrounds, Saxena said on the occasion. “Meri Maati Mera Desh is

not merely a set of activities, but a collective expression of gratitude etched into the very earth of our villages and cities, paying homage to the valour that defi nes our nation,” he added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his “Mann ki Baat” radio broadcast in August, announced the launch of the “Meri Maati Mera Desh” campaign to honour the security personnel who were killed in the line of duty.

He had said several programmes would be held across the country, including the “Amrit Kalash Yatra”