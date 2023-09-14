L-G felicitates NDMC staff for contributing to G20 success

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena felicitated New Delhi Municipal Council’s (NDMC) employees for contributing to the G20 preparations, at a programme at Talkatora Indoor Stadium on Wednesday in the presence of Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture.



Around 28 employees were awarded Commendation Certificates for “extraordinary duties’’, and five employees across departments shared their experience with the dignitaries. “The field workers

were fully dedicated as armymen to fulfil their assigned duty, not as government duty but as their personal work,” the L-G said.

Saxena extended his gratitude to all NDMC staff and officers for helping in cleanliness, beautification and greenery in the New Delhi area by working on the roads, fountains, sculptures, plantations and cleaning of footpaths, calling it an achievement, and requested the civic body and the citizens to cooperate in its maintenance after the summit as well.

NDMC chairperson Amit Yadav, who was also present at the ceremony, said “every safai sevak, mali, beldar, electrician and other field worker in the NDMC team executed every work with full dedication in spite of every challenge. Now, we have a new challenge to maintain the same status of standards after the G20 Summit as well. I hope that not only employees of NDMC but also citizens and tourists of New Delhi will cooperate with us to maintain these structures.”

The event was also attended by Chief Secretary of Delhi Naresh Kumar and NDMC Council Members Vishakha Shailani, Girish Sachdeva and Kuljeet Chahal.

L-G to launch VCIMS portal at Raj Niwas on Sept 21

L-G is expected to launch the Vigilance Complaint Information Management System (VCIMS) portal at Raj Niwas on September 21 for monitoring complaints against corruption.

The VCIMS portal will aim to eliminate all anonymous and pseudonymous complaints. The platform will be faceless and the complainant will be masked, ensuring there is no physical interference of the complaint with any officer, and requiring no physical verification of the complainant’s identity. There will be a feature for complaints against high officials with adequate safeguards and secrecy.