L-G expresses disappointment over stagnant solid waste disposal at landfill sites

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena has expressed “disappointment” over “slower rate” of bioremediation of municipal solid waste at the landfill sites in the landfill sites in the city, said a Raj Niwas note.

Saxena on Monday visited Okhla landfill site after receiving complaints from the representatives of the resident welfare and market welfare associations about garbage piles on the city roads and streets, it said.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party, which is also in power in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), said the BJP did nothing during its 15-year tenure at the helm of the civic body and the mountains of garbage (at landfills) continued to grow unchecked.