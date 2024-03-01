L-G expresses concern over DSIIDC delay in finalisation of lease deeds

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has expressed concern to the Delhi State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) about the delay in finalisation of lease deeds under Rajiv Gandhi House Scheme (RGHS-I) and RGHS-II, said sources from the Raj Niwas on Thursday.

The RGHS-I was initiated in Bawana in 2003-04 and the RGHS-II in Narela and Bawana in 2006-06, and the deeds have allegedly been delayed for more than two decades. The former had 2,820 allotments made to the individual industrial workers, while the latter had 105 and 405 allotments made to individual industrial workers in 2014 and 2017.

Saxena has noted that despite instructions from his predecessor in 2019 to provide reasons for the delays in execution of the lease deeds, the DSIIDC allegedly delayed another 5 years before placing the matter of finalisation of deeds. He has instructed that no further delays should be allowed in the execution of the deeds.

According to the Raj Niwas, “After the instructions of the then L-G in 2019, the file has been re-submitted only in January, 2024. In this regard, the Department submitted that after receipt of the file from the then L-G, the file got mixed with other files and due to frequent transfer & postings in the division, no further action could be taken in the file. The issue of execution of lease deed again emerged when the CISF/PPCL raised the issue of execution of lease deed in respect of flats procured by them.”

The L-G has also asked the Administrative Department to take actions against the officials causing the delay in processing the deeds. Further. He has instructed the Administrative Secretary to take a comprehensive review of such matters in the departments, processing the same expeditiously.

“It is important to note that in pursuance of the directions of the Supreme Court in 1996, industries running in non-conforming areas in Delhi were relocated to industrial areas i.e.. Bawana and Narela. In order to provide functional and economical residence to the industrial workers and to avoid clustering of JJ colony in and around those areas, Low-Cost Housing Schemes were introduced by the DSIIDC,” mentioned the Raj Niwas.