L-G: Ensure transparency in execution of projects under Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan

New Delhi: Lt Governor VK Saxena issued instructions to ensure transparency in execution of projects under the DDA’s Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan, a Raj Niwas official said on Thursday.



Saxena on Thursday reviewed the status and progress of the projects under the Delhi Development Authority’s (DDA) ambitious scheme.

The lieutenant governor directed that every project should have a board boldly displaying the names of the funding and executing agencies, the contractor and their phone number, project cost and timeline, tender amount, and name and number of the district magistrate for redress of any grievances, the statement said.

This apart, on a portal meant for monitoring the projects, the before and after pictures of the locations and the project being undertaken will be uploaded with dates, it said.

The portal will also have the tender document of the L-1 bidder and the work order issued to it. This information will be available for viewing by all.

The Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan, being implemented at a cost of more than Rs 960 crore across the villages of Delhi, has been undertaking projects for improvements or augmentation of civic infrastructure in the villages. The projects being implemented include constructing roads and boundary walls, drainage, parks, community centres and cremation grounds, and planting trees along roads and boundaries, among others, the statement said.

These projects are being undertaken in consultation with the villagers and according to their requirements. Projects worth Rs 503 crore are already under implementation and the district magistrates have been entrusted with the responsibility of monitoring those, the statement added.