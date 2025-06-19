L-G dissolves DMC

New Delhi: In a major administrative shake-up, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has approved the dissolution of the Delhi Medical Council (DMC), citing serious procedural violations and misuse of authority by the regulatory body tasked with overseeing medical ethics and standards in the Capital.

The decision comes in response to a proposal from the Health Department under Section 29 of the Delhi Medical Council Act, 1997. Officials alleged that the council acted beyond its mandate by extending the retirement age of its Registrar from 60 to 65 years without prior approval from the Delhi government. The term was later extended again by an additional year, set to begin from December 1, 2024. Saxena, in a note to the department, observed that the DMC had “exceeded” and “abused” its statutory powers. While the Council claimed the concerned officer had resigned immediately after being served a showcause notice in February, no supporting documentation was provided,

further raising concerns about the transparency of its functioning.