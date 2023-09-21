L-G directs Education Dept to ensure regularisation of jobs

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has directed the Education Department of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) to ensure regularisation of their appointments in agreement with the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Although he has approved the proposal for extension of ad-hoc appointment of Sharad Kumar, Tokyo Paralympics Games Medallist in 2020, as the Assistant Director Education (PE&I) and Ravi Kumar, Wrestler Medallist at Tokyo Olympics in 2020, for Assistant Director (Sports) in the Directorate of Education, for six months, Saxena has asked that their jobs be regularised in concurrence with the UPSC at the earliest since the process will take time.

According to the L-G office, the L-G has been pressing for regular appointments for the existing vacancies in the government as opposed to contractual and ad-hoc posts since he believes that they are exploitative in nature and often lead to favouritism and corruption in recruitment processes, and has made more than 20,000 permanent appointments, especially in the Education Department of GNCTD in the last year