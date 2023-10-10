L-G directs DDA to develop Narela sub-city into education hub

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) to focus their Narela sub-city project plans towards aiming and developing the area into an education hub by providing land to universities and institutions, during a meeting on Monday.



The sub-city comprises about 9,866 hectares of which 3,838 hectares are dedicated to the project area, the land pooling area is almost 3,537 hectares and 2,501 hectares is defined as the Green Belt.

During the meeting, DDA informed Saxena about developing Narela as a preferred location, promoting big businesses, innovation and corporate parks, warehousing education hubs and others. Road connectivity will also be improved.

Some institutions have already been allotted the land, like the National Institute of Technology, who were given 20.8 hectares, Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women got 20 hectares, and National Institute of Homeopathy received 4.04 hectares. Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha is expected to get 8.08 hectares and Delhi Teachers University 4.04 hectares.

L-G has instructed DDA to allot these lands in a cluster close to the DDA housing inventory to ensure that readymade residential and hostel facilities are available in close proximity. He also wants them to revert to him with a revised plan for accommodating educational institutions and build logistics support.

Apart from this, the project plans include a multi-modal Logistics Park in approximately 40 hectares. The L-G has also asked the authority to address the lack of commercial centres in Narela, like corporate parks, shopping malls and other spaces.

Other civic infrastructures to be developed in the area are club and sports complex over 7.28 hectares, District Jail for 16 hectares, District Court near Tikri Khurd for 4 hectares, Smriti Van, a district Park in Sector A-7 for 15.8 hectares, three DSIIDC industrial areas in Narela, Bawana and Bhorgarh for 247 hectares, 221 hectares and 172 hectares, respectively.

The project also includes the development of a 14.6 hectares Anaaj Mandi, 8.5 hectares Eco Park for e-waste management and 69 hectares secured landfill facility.