L-G demands accountability on toxic froth in Yamuna

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Tuesday shared pictures of toxic froth in Yamuna, saying instead of making excuses and accusations on media, authorities should focus on providing relief to the city’s residents.

The Aam Aadmi Party, however, blamed neighbouring BJP-ruled states for “dumping industrial waste” as the Delhi Assembly elections were round the corner.

Saxena, in a post on X, also asked for accountability, saying truth cannot be suppressed, as he apparently hit out at the AAP-led Delhi government. “Who is responsible? The truth has a very bad habit; it cannot be suppressed,” the L-G said.

Sharing images of froth and garbage in the river, the L-G said, “Instead of making accusations, allegations, and excuses on media or social platforms, it would be better to provide relief to the people of Delhi, especially Chhath worshippers and fasting people from this worsening situation.”

“I expect concrete steps for redressal,” he added.

Responding to the L-G’s post, the AAP in a statement, alleged that the BJP was “creating hurdles” in the functioning of the elected government of Delhi. “The BJP constantly creates hurdles in the functioning of the elected government of Delhi. We will continue to fight and provide for better services to our citizens,” it said.

“Delhi has no major industries, so where is this waste coming from? As the Delhi assembly elections approach, the BJP has again started dumping industrial waste from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh into the river Yamuna,” the party added.

Saxena’s comments follow his earlier post on Monday, where he expressed concern over the condition of the river. Sharing a set of pictures showing froth in the river, the L-G

had asked, “This is the condition of Yamuna, the pain of Delhi’s people; I can’t see it. Who is responsible for such a plight? Who had claimed to clean the Yamuna and announced to take a dip in it?”