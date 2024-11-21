‘L-G, CS sanction sought to file chargesheet against Jain’

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday told a Delhi court that a file has been sent to the offices of the chief secretary and the Lieutenant Governor for granting sanction to file a supplementary chargesheet in a case against former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi

Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain relating to alleged disproportionate assets.

The CBI made the submission before Special Judge Jitendra Singh, who had directed the CBI’s DIG concerned to

file the report in the case, noting that the probe agency had not maintained the case diary according to rules.

“In compliance of the previous order, status report has been filed. It is submitted by SP Suman Kumar that they have forwarded the file to the office of Chief Secretary and thereafter to the office of LG for the purpose of grant of sanction. CBI shall personally monitor the matter so that the process of sanction gets completed in a reasonable time,” the judge said. The judge, who was told by the CBI that investigation in the case was complete and the file was sent to the appropriate authority for approval, had noted that the last case diary, dated June 24, mentioned that the investigation was still pending. “Thereafter, there is no case diary wherein it is mentioned that the investigation is complete as alleged by the CBI. It is apparent that the case diary has not been updated and is not being maintained as per rules... “The supervision of any investigation is primarily vested upon the senior officials as per rules. In these circumstances, the worthy DIG is directed to file the status report regarding the approval before the next date of hearing, so that the matter could be proceeded expeditiously,” the judge had said.