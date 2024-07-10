L-G converts 112 temporary positions into permanent at Delhi hospital

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the conversion of over 100 medical and non-medical temporary posts into permanent posts in Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, a Raj Niwas statement said on Tuesday.



According to the statement, 112 medical and non-medical temporary posts, including specialists, senior resident doctors, junior resident doctors, staff nurses, pharmacists, lab technicians, lab assistants, statistical assistants, LDC, etc., will be converted, it said.

In line with the L-G’s commitment to ending adhocism in government employment and providing better service conditions to the employees, Saxena has approved the conversion of medical posts in Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital, Pitampura.

The L-G further directed these posts to be filled through recruitment from UPSC or DSSSB permanently as per the recruitment rules in a time-bound manner, if required, the statement added.