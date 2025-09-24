L-G, CM unveil 81 projects in villages

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday inaugurated 81 developmental projects across 50 villages under the Dilli Gramodaya Abhiyan (DGA), aimed at improving civic infrastructure and quality of life in Delhi’s rural areas. The launch event was held in Pooth Khurd, Rohini.

The projects, funded by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), cover five zones of the capital—16 in Dwarka, 10 in East Delhi, 13 in Narela, 20 in North Delhi, and 22 in Rohini. They include the renovation of community halls, chaupals, multipurpose centres, and public buildings in villages such as Holambi Khurd, Ghoga, Bankner, Tiggipur, and Mohammadpur Majri. New open gym parks in Old Seemapuri and Karala were also inaugurated, alongside improvements to roads and public amenities.

Speaking at the event, L-G Saxena said Delhi was moving forward in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision. “I am pleased that the Delhi government is standing with us in this campaign. Under the Chief Minister’s leadership, development will gain further momentum,” he remarked, congratulating DDA, MCD, and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department for their work. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta credited the LG for personally engaging with villagers and ensuring projects were delivered. “Earlier governments ignored rural needs and focused only on politics. Today, meaningful steps are being taken for village development,” she said.

Launched in December 2023, the DGA seeks to bridge rural infrastructure gaps. Of the ₹960 crore transferred to DDA for the scheme, works worth ₹760 crore have already been sanctioned, covering 854 projects, including roadworks, cremation grounds, parks, streetlights, and CCTV installations. The Abhiyan has also expanded piped natural gas (PNG) access—rising from 41 villages in March 2024 to 241 villages at present.