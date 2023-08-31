L-G, CM to flag off 400 electric buses on Sept 5

New Delhi: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Transport minister Kailash Gahlot, are expected to flag off 400 new electric buses on September 5, it was announced on Thursday.

Under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles (FAME) II Scheme, there are already 400 buses operating in the city as reported. The aim of these is to curb the fossil fuel consumption, reducing air pollution and contributing to a greener atmosphere.

The FAME II Scheme is supported by the central government to reduce fossil oil consumption and create battery and EV manufacturing capacity at a global level, the induction of which will enable GNCTD to adopt e-mobility under operation by DTC. The current target is achieving 80 per cent of vehicles in the fleet.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) has signed the contract for the induction of 1,500 electric buses in Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), out of which 921 are covered under the FAME II Scheme, under the National Automotive Board (NAB) of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, mentioned the L-G office.