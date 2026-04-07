L-G, CM review energy, summer, monsoon prep

New Delhi: Signalling a coordinated push for Delhi’s development and public welfare, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday met Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu at Lok Niwas, with discussions centred on energy security, seasonal preparedness and inter-agency coordination.



The high-level meeting focused on key governance priorities aligned with the vision of Narendra Modi for a “Viksit Bharat” and “Viksit Delhi.” Officials said the discussions were detailed and aimed at strengthening planning and execution across sectors impacting daily life in the capital.

On energy security, both sides stressed the need for close monitoring of LPG supply chains to ensure timely availability to consumers. Measures to curb black marketing were also discussed. In addition, expansion of PNG (piped natural gas) infrastructure was identified as a key step to address supply gaps and improve access to cleaner fuel across the city.

Addressing seasonal challenges, the Chief Minister highlighted the importance of proactive planning. She said, “We are committed to ensuring that Delhi is fully prepared to tackle extreme weather conditions, including heatwaves and water stress.” The meeting reviewed the Summer Action Plan, with a focus on ensuring adequate drinking water supply and strengthening heatwave preparedness mechanisms.

Monsoon readiness was another major agenda point. Emphasis was laid on advance planning to prevent urban flooding, including timely completion of desilting of drains and improving drainage infrastructure. Gupta stated, “Timely execution of desilting work and coordinated planning are critical to mitigating waterlogging during the monsoon.”

The Chief Minister also underlined the need for seamless coordination among multiple agencies. She said, “Effective coordination between Delhi Government departments, urban local bodies, Central agencies and neighbouring states is essential for efficient governance and public

service delivery.”

Officials said the CM and L-G agreed on a unified approach to tackle infrastructure and service delivery issues, aiming to boost coordination and speed up implementation of key public welfare initiatives.