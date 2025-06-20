L-G & CM review encroachment, crumbling infra at top Delhi hosps

New Delhi: Amid growing concerns over deteriorating infrastructure and rampant encroachment, Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Health minister Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh held an emergency high-level review meeting on Thursday to assess conditions at four of Delhi’s key government medical institutions near Delhi Gate. The meeting, held at Raj Niwas, focused on urgent safety, security, and infrastructural improvements at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Institute (GIPMER), and Guru Nanak Eye Centre.

The heads of these institutions painted a grim picture. According to the MAMC Dean, a hostel built in 1958 for just 200 students now houses over 3,200, forcing 6–7 students into rooms meant for two, with barely any space left for basic study furniture. Resident doctors, lacking proper accommodation, reportedly sleep in hospital corridors and outside nursing stations.

The situation is further worsened by illegal encroachments. Officials revealed that land allotted for expansion has been occupied by unauthorised religious structures, shops, coaching centres, and even homes. Over 25 acres of government land meant for healthcare expansion is now covered with illegal settlements, including four jhuggi clusters. Many government quarters are allegedly in illegal possession by retired staff or sublet for commercial use.

Criminal activity in these encroached zones has also escalated. Police reported that illicit liquor sales and drug rackets were operating from the area, raising serious safety concerns for patients and especially women staff and students. “The campus, which should be secure and gated, has effectively turned into a public road,” one official noted. The situation is so dire that even hospital gates are often blocked due to illegal parking, obstructing ambulances, and emergency access.

The L-G and CM expressed shock at the scale of deterioration, especially given the central location of these facilities. The CM pointed to prior political negligence that allowed such encroachments to persist. It was also revealed that essential repairs had been stalled due to lack of funding, forcing

the college to rely on crowdfunding to fix hazardous structural damage like falling plaster and exposed concrete.

In a strong statement after the meeting, CM Rekha Gupta said, “It was decided in the meeting that the Public Works Department will soon prepare a detailed plan for residential facilities and reconstruction of basic infrastructure for four thousand students and

doctors. Clear instructions have been given to strengthen the security system in the campus and take strict action against criminal activities.”

Gupta further directed the Delhi Municipal Corporation and Education Department to immediately remove illegal schools operating in the campus and identifying encroachments, and submit a detailed report. She said the Archaeological Survey of India has also been instructed to take “strict action against illegal encroachments on the monuments protected under its control.”

“I myself, along with the Health Minister and the Lieutenant Governor, will soon inspect the entire complex and after meeting the representatives of the students and doctors and understanding their

problems, concrete decisions will be taken for a permanent solution,” she assured. “Our government will ensure that this premier medical complex is built with dignity, safety, and convenience for students, doctors, and patients.”

Following a presentation that included photographic evidence of the ground situation, both the L-G and CM issued multiple directives aimed at improving law and order, sanitation, and restoring hospital infrastructure.