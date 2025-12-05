L-G, CM order sweeping action to curb pollution

New Delhi: With pollution levels refusing to ease, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday held a high-level review meeting at Raj Niwas, issuing strict instructions to all departments to intensify pollution-control measures across the city. The joint intervention marks one of the most aggressive crackdowns this season on dust, debris and waste, identified as major contributors to Delhi’s toxic air.

The meeting, attended by Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and senior officials of multiple departments, focused on urgent steps needed to control dust pollution and enforce compliance. Officials were told in clear terms that “no negligence of any kind will be tolerated in matters related to pollution control.”

A major portion of the meeting was dedicated to the management of waste and construction debris. Departments were directed to bolster road-cleaning operations and adopt additional dust-control measures. DDA officials were specifically instructed to clear vacant plots of accumulated waste and ensure such sites are not misused for dumping again. Simultaneously, MCD was told to run an intensified citywide cleanliness drive.

Sharing details of the meeting, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said District Magistrates have been asked to personally inspect pollution-control and cleanliness measures. She warned that strict accountability norms are being put in place. According to her, District Magistrates have been authorised to record ACRs of employees found negligent. “Negligence by any department or official regarding pollution control would not be tolerated,” she said. A review committee led by the Chief Secretary will now conduct daily monitoring of the pollution-control efforts and issue mandatory instructions to all departments.

Gupta also highlighted new technological interventions, noting that mist-spray systems have been installed in the ITO area. “Pilot tests

have shown positive results,” she said, adding that a detailed plan is being drafted for

installation along major roads and hotspots.