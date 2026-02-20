L-G, CM open 25 new Atal Canteens

New Delhi: In a significant push to expand subsidised food access for the urban poor, the Delhi Government on Thursday inaugurated 25 new Atal Canteens across the city, taking the total number to 71 and setting the stage for a rapid expansion to 100 in the coming months. The new facilities were virtually launched from Nursery Basti in Krishna Nagar by Lieutenant



Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who later joined beneficiaries for a meal.

Calling the expansion “an important milestone for Delhi”, the Lieutenant Governor said, “With 71 canteens now operational across various parts of the city, people are receiving clean and nutritious meals at affordable prices.” He added that the scheme has proved highly beneficial for “economically weaker sections, migrant workers, students, rickshaw pullers, sanitation workers, domestic helpers and daily wage labourers.”

The initiative was originally launched on December 25 last year on the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Saxena noted that the Delhi Government is providing a subsidy of Rs 25 per meal to ensure food is served with dignity and said that “regular monitoring mechanisms have been put in place to maintain quality, hygiene and transparency.”

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the canteens are meant for “those who work hard every day to support their families.” She stressed that the programme is not just about food but about restoring dignity. “It instils a sense of dignity, security and inclusion among the poor, labourers, street vendors, construction workers and rickshaw pullers,” she said. Emphasising affordability, she said, “Clean, wholesome and balanced meals are being served at just Rs 5, providing substantial relief to low-income groups.” The Chief Minister also announced plans to expand the network to 100 canteens soon and proposed the creation of an Atal Canteen corpus fund to allow citizens and organisations to sponsor meals on special occasions.

Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood said the scheme reflects the government’s commitment to Antyodaya, uplifting the last person in the queue. “Since the launch on 25 December, a total of 14,58,301 people have availed nutritious meals at Rs.5 within 57 days,” he said, adding that earlier 46 canteens were serving nearly 26,000 people daily.

Meanwhile, Labour Minister Kapil Mishra inaugurated an Atal Canteen at Chauhan Patti in Karawal Nagar and said the initiative fulfils Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s resolve that “no person should sleep hungry.” Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, who launched a canteen in Adarsh Nagar, said, “Access to food is a right, and every necessary step will be taken to uplift the underprivileged.” The canteens, operated by DUSIB, serve balanced meals comprising dal, rice, roti and vegetables, supported by digital tokens and CCTV monitoring to ensure transparency.