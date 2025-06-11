L-G, CM inaugurate Sadbhavana Park

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday inaugurated a redeveloped Sadbhavana Park near Red Fort, another addition to the urban green spaces in the national Capital.

A key feature developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in the park is a chariot fountain inspired by the Apollo’s Fountain situated in France.

The 11-acre park is the second in a series of green belt development schemes along a 1.7-kilometer-long stretch of Ring Road starting from Rajghat. Kranti Udyan was the first park in the series and was inaugurated in January this year.

“Delhi is witnessing a wave of development. Until a few years back, this area near Red Fort was lying neglected. It earlier belonged to Central Public Works Department (CPWD), but then we got it transferred to DDA,” Saxena said.

The aim is to provide clean, green, and open recreational spaces for residents of Delhi to enjoy. The Sadbhavana Park will offer much-needed recreational green space here, especially the Daryaganj-Old Delhi areas, he said. Parallel to the Walled City on the Ring Road, Sadbhavana Park has the chariot fountain, baradari, sculpture fountains, lawns, shaded eating plaza, and other public facilities.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the BJP-led centre, state and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is taking developmental work and in the next five years the face of Delhi will be changed with people seeing the results of the vision of ‘Viksit Delhi’.

She also that Yamuna cleaning related projects are also ongoing, which is a priority for her government. A drone survey of all the drains falling into the river is also being carried out.

“The park has white marble pathways and sculptures contrasting with the linear green areas divided into lawns and low-maintenance plantation zones, which provide a sense of grandeur. Its design makes it the first-of-its-kind park in the national capital,” DDA said in a statement.