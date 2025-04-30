L-G, CM conduct joint review of water, drain projects across city

New Delhi: In a significant show of coordination between Delhi’s top leadership, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta jointly undertook an extensive review of the Capital’s ongoing drain cleaning, road redevelopment, and water management works on Tuesday.

The joint inspection spanned across key sites, including the Munak Canal, Najafgarh Drain, Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant, and the Sheesh Mahal Park in Shalimar Bagh.

The review began with an on-ground inspection of the Munak Canal, a crucial water supply channel that originates in Haryana and flows through Delhi up to the Inderlok metro station. Accompanied by senior officials from the DDA, PWD, MCD, the Haryana Government, and the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the Chief Minister and L-G assessed the condition of the canal and adjoining areas.

Speaking during the visit, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta stressed the need for a strategic and sustainable water management model for the national Capital. “We are not here to announce deadlines but to ensure visible and meaningful progress on ground. Delhi needs a restructured and modern water infrastructure system that can address the challenges permanently,” Gupta said.

She further added, “A major project is being planned on both sides of the Munak Canal to safeguard it, enhance water treatment capacity, and bring about long-term reforms. Ours focus is on water purification, effective drainage, and preventing flooding, especially ahead of the monsoon.” The inspection also included a review of the Haiderpur Water Treatment Plant and Najafgarh Drain, two key components in the city’s water and waste infrastructure. Gupta directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan that focuses on the revival and efficiency of water treatment systems.

Meanwhile, L-G VK Saxena highlighted the progress made in the past few months. “In just the last two months, we’ve achieved more drain cleaning than what was done in years. The problems of water leakage, untreated waste, and

clogged drains are being tackled head-on. We are personally monitoring each step to ensure results,” Saxena remarked.

A separate visit to Sheesh Mahal Park in Shalimar Bagh, a historical site under restoration, underscored the government’s efforts toward urban beautification and heritage preservation. “Last year, this park was in a neglected condition. Now, under the joint efforts of DDA and ASI, it’s being transformed. We expect to complete this work in the next one or two months,” Saxena stated. The L-G also praised CM Gupta’s leadership, calling the park’s revival a “gift to her constituency.” He added, “The way this government is functioning under CM Rekha

Gupta’s leadership, we can hope to see Delhi becoming a well-planned and beautiful city again.” Officials also confirmed that redevelopment work, including traffic management, road repairs, and beautification around areas like the Prembari Bridge, is being expedited.